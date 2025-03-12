Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made history as the youngest signing in IPL at just 13 years old.

The signing of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made news as the youngest player ever to secure an IPL contract at just 13 years and 243 days old, was one of the most notable events from the IPL 2025 auction. His services were successfully obtained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 1.10 crore following a heated bidding war with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

RR captain Sanju Samson hailed Vaibhav as a promising cricket player as the IPL 2025 season drew near. Samson expressed his appreciation for Vaibhav's self-assurance and will to succeed on the IPL stage in an interview with JioHotstar, mentioning how he had impressed everyone during academy training sessions.

“Vaibhav looks very confident; he was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy. People were already talking about his power-hitting. What else can you ask for? It’s all about understanding his strengths, backing him, and being there for him like an elder brother. I feel he is ready for the IPL. He looks capable of landing a few solid punches here and there. Let’s see what the future holds.”

After making his debut in various formats for the home side Bihar last year, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made remarkable strides in his career. In September of that year, he scored an incredible century against Australia U-19, setting a new record for the youngest hundred in junior cricket at the age of 13 years and 187 days.

Vaibhav is likely to play in the 2025 Indian Premier League now that the Impact Player rule has been implemented. Despite the Rajasthan Royals' potent batting lineup, Vaibhav's ability to handle quick bowlers may help him fit into the bottom order.

If Vaibhav shows potential in this role, he could further his cricketing career and possibly make a case for national selection down the line. For now, his main goal is to make an impact in the competitive T20 league and help Rajasthan Royals achieve success in the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 journey against last year's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.

