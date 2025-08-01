'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

After recently guiding India to victory in the Champions Trophy, Rohit continues to participate in ODI cricket. He declared his retirement from T20 internationals following his leadership in securing the T20 World Cup championship.

Amidst persistent whispers of a potential rift between Rohit Sharma and the BCCI regarding his Test career, former India team manager Jaydev Shah has broken his silence, offering a candid perspective on the star batter's decision to retire from the longest format. Shah, who was the manager during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, has debunked claims that Rohit was forced into retirement by the board.

Speaking on a podcast, Shah revealed that Rohit's decision was his own, driven by a combination of factors, including his form, family life, and a desire to make way for younger talent as India looked towards the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"He had a baby, he came back, and he couldn't make runs," Shah stated, recalling Rohit's struggles with the bat during that period. "Okay, he was out of form. He was dropped from the last Test (in Sydney), but then he won the Champions Trophy. I think he thought it was time for him to play white ball more than red ball and give another cricketer a chance."

Shah emphasized that the BCCI was also looking to build a team for the upcoming WTC cycle, making it a "joint understanding." He further hinted at Rohit's physical challenges, mentioning, "And it didn't seem like Rohit could take it for two more years. He also had his injury, he didn't play a couple of IPL matches because of that either."

Jaydev Shah's announcement attempts to dispel the rumours that had been circulating about Rohit's sudden Test retirement, which occurred only weeks before the team for the current Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy was to be selected. It implies that although the team's long-term goals and form were important, the experienced cricketer himself had the final say. After leading India to Champions Trophy glory recently, Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test and T20I cricket, is still a vital member of the ODI team.

