Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas backed off due to...

IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Akash Deep gives cheeky send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissal: Here's what happened next

End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included

Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film in to earn Rs 87 lakh advance ticket sales in...

Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors? It may cause...

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas backed off due to...

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

After recently guiding India to victory in the Champions Trophy, Rohit continues to participate in ODI cricket. He declared his retirement from T20 internationals following his leadership in securing the T20 World Cup championship.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

TRENDING NOW

Amidst persistent whispers of a potential rift between Rohit Sharma and the BCCI regarding his Test career, former India team manager Jaydev Shah has broken his silence, offering a candid perspective on the star batter's decision to retire from the longest format. Shah, who was the manager during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, has debunked claims that Rohit was forced into retirement by the board.

Speaking on a podcast, Shah revealed that Rohit's decision was his own, driven by a combination of factors, including his form, family life, and a desire to make way for younger talent as India looked towards the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"He had a baby, he came back, and he couldn't make runs," Shah stated, recalling Rohit's struggles with the bat during that period. "Okay, he was out of form. He was dropped from the last Test (in Sydney), but then he won the Champions Trophy. I think he thought it was time for him to play white ball more than red ball and give another cricketer a chance."

Shah emphasized that the BCCI was also looking to build a team for the upcoming WTC cycle, making it a "joint understanding." He further hinted at Rohit's physical challenges, mentioning, "And it didn't seem like Rohit could take it for two more years. He also had his injury, he didn't play a couple of IPL matches because of that either."

Jaydev Shah's announcement attempts to dispel the rumours that had been circulating about Rohit's sudden Test retirement, which occurred only weeks before the team for the current Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy was to be selected. It implies that although the team's long-term goals and form were important, the experienced cricketer himself had the final say. After leading India to Champions Trophy glory recently, Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test and T20I cricket, is still a vital member of the ODI team.

Also read| End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning head coach due to..., his name is...
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning...
Did Jaya Bachchan ‘hate’ Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals 'She saw the film and...'
Did Jaya Bachchan ‘hate’ Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?
Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club
Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard to...
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE