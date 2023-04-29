'He was depressed': Jemimah Rodrigues reveals emotional conversation with Rohit Sharma over 2011 World Cup snub

Image Source: Twitter

Indian women's cricket player Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared an inspiring story about how Rohit Sharma motivated her by recounting his own experience of being snubbed from the Indian team during the 2011 World Cup. Despite India's victory in the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sharma was unable to secure a spot in the 15-member squad led by MS Dhoni.

Similarly, Rodrigues was also dropped from India's 2022 Women's World Cup squad in New Zealand last year. However, after taking inspiration from Sharma's example and interacting with the player, Rodrigues shared her experience on the popular show Breakfast with Champions.

"He (Rohit Sharma) was like 'No, a lot of people came up to me at that time and said a lot of things but nobody knew what I was going through'. There was only one person, Yuvraj Singh, who came up to him (Rohit), took him out for dinner and there was nobody else. He said he was depressed for a month. When he said that I was crying inside but I was literally in tears,"she said.

Jemimah also shared the invaluable advice that Rohit had given her, which ultimately led to her successful return to the Indian women's team.

"He said: 'Tough times will happen but you know it is what you do next. Make sure when you get the next opportunity, you are ready for it. It happens (or) doesn't happen it's fine.' And that stuck with me. I don't have to prove to anyone or anything. I just have to play for the pure joy of the game," she added.

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the greatest limited-overs cricket players of all time. His impressive track record includes leading the Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies and winning six overall. Not only that, but he also serves as the captain for India in all three formats of the game.

On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues is known for her infectious energy and jovial personality. Her behind-the-scenes pictures and videos showcase her lively spirit and willingness to engage in fun activities. Although she played both cricket and hockey, she ultimately chose cricket as her professional sport. Today, she is recognized as one of the most talented batters in the Indian women's team, with numerous milestones expected to come her way.

