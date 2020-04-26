'He was a real pain in the backside for us': Pat Cummins on Cheteshwar Pujara being one of the toughest batters to bowl

While there is still no assurance about the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in October this year due to coronavirus, fans are expecting the Test series between India and Australia to take place.

The four-match Test series is set to take place immediately after the World Cup in Australia.

Talking about the series, Australian pacer Pat Cummins said that India's Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the toughest batters to bowl to.

The Australian pacer was doing a Q and A session on the Australian Cricketers Association's official Instagram handle.

When asked who is the toughest batter he was bowled to, Cummins replied: "He was a real pain in the backside for us during the last summer, he is a little bit different, he was an absolute rock for India during the last summer, he was very difficult to get out, he had impeccable concentration, he is one of the toughest batters to bowl to in Test cricket".

During the 2018-19 series, India had defeated Australia Down Under for the first time in a Test series.

Pujara had managed to register three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney as India's won the series 2-1.