'He too is aggressive...': India star batter sheds light on MS Dhoni's captaincy approach

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The 41-year-old has been one of India's most successful captains, leading the team to numerous significant titles, including the ODI World Cup in 2011. His calm demeanor on the pitch earned him the nickname "Captain Cool."

Shikhar Dhawan, who has played under Dhoni's captaincy for many years, recently shared some fascinating insights into his leadership style.

According to Dhawan, Dhoni prioritizes maintaining a composed mindset on the field, recognizing that becoming overly aggressive could jeopardize the team's performance. This approach demonstrates Dhoni's exceptional self-control and maturity, qualities that have undoubtedly contributed to his success as a captain.

"Dhoni bhai created a very relaxed environment within the team. He is very chilled out. He only said things that needed to be said, and his presence was quite calm," Dhawan said during 'The Ranveer Show Hindi.'

"He is a very fun-loving guy. He is a very simple and down-to-earth person. He, too is aggressive at times, but he restrains himself as he knows that it could spoil the environment. That's his maturity. He has a lot of self-control," he added.

Although MS Dhoni is no longer an active international player, his leadership skills are still highly valued in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Similarly, Shikhar Dhawan, despite being denied opportunities to play for team India in all three formats, is proving to be an essential captain for his franchise.

In the ongoing IPL, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a victory in their second match after losing to the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, Dhawan has led his team Punjab Kings (PBKS) to victories in their first two matches.

The upcoming matches for these two teams are highly anticipated. CSK will face off against their fiercest rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. PBKS, on the other hand, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

