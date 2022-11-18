'He should take a tough call and quit captaincy in T20 cricket': Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam

Babar Azam was in poor form at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan's journey to the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was a rollercoaster after losing two consecutive matches in the Super 12 stage. The Babar Azam-led side was eventually defeated by England in the final match.

Many members of the cricketing community believe that captain Babar Azam should step down. Furthermore, Pakistan great Shahid Afridi believes that Babar should give up responsibilities in the T20 format and instead focus on batting and leading the side in ODIs and Tests.

Babar scored 134 runs in the T20 World Cup this year, including one fifty, and crossed double digits twice in six games. Shahid Afridi has urged that Babar should step down as T20 skipper to focus on his batting.

"Babar was already dissatisfied with the management of Karachi Kings. I believe he should make the difficult decision to step down as T20 captain. He should concentrate on his batting and lead the side in Tests and one-day matches ," Shahid Afridi said in an interview with Samaa TV.

"I have a lot of respect for Babar, which is why I don't want him to take on the responsibility of captaincy in T20 cricket. In longer formats, I want him to concentrate on his captaincy. In the T20 format, you have guys like Shadab, Rizwan, and even Shan Masood who can lead the squad "Afridi continued.

Throughout the tournament, the skipper was heavily criticised for his poor performances. Babar has not responded to the cricketing community's ideas, and it remains to be seen what happens.

