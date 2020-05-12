'He should stick to bowling googlies': Yuzvendra Chahal gets hilariously trolled by KL Rahul for his TikTok videos

Chahal has gathered almost 5 million followers on TikTok so far.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been spending his quarantine days by making TikToks and dancing to Bollywood songs or reciting popular dialogues by himself or with his family.

His teammate and Indian batsman KL Rahul recently had his say on Chahal's TikToking skills.

KL during his "Ask Rahul" session over on Twitter was asked what he thinks of Yuzvendra's TikTok videos by a fan.

Rahul's response to this was hilarious as he tipped the spinner to stick to bowling googlies instead.

"I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field ????," KL's reply read.

HERE IS THE TWEET:

I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field https://t.co/qLpquHYjhE — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought an unwanted halt to cricket, Rahul was in phenomenal form with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand.

He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Rahul was also made the captain of KXIP and would have to lead the side in the 13th edition of the IPL if it had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.