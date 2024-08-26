'He should have...': Former India coach questions Virat Kohli's decision on Test captaincy

Kohli was controversially relieved of his captaincy duties in 2022 after stepping down from the T20I captaincy in September 2021.

Virat Kohli, a renowned batting maestro in world cricket has always been a subject of widespread discussion when it comes to his captaincy with the Indian team. While he elevated Indian Test cricket to new heights with notable victories such as a series win in Australia and the historic Lord’s Test triumph against England in 2021, the team's performance under his leadership in ICC knockouts left much to be desired.

Former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar has suggested that the 35-year-old could have continued his captaincy in Tests. It is worth noting that Kohli was controversially relieved of his captaincy duties in 2022 after stepping down from the T20I captaincy in September 2021. Additionally, he publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of proper communication from the management regarding the leadership change.

“I personally feel that he (Kohli) should have continued slightly for longer as a Test captain. He probably captained India in 65 (sic. 68) Test matches, and one of the things I feel is that he could have probably continued as a Test captain for a longer period,” Sanjay Bangar said appearing on The Rao Podcast.

Sanjay Bangar said, "Virat Kohli could've continued to be the Test captain for a little longer". (The Rao Podcast).pic.twitter.com/VcHgpOzVrG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2024

The former India captain has been the most successful Test skipper for India, leading the team in 68 Tests and securing victory in 40 of them, boasting a winning percentage of 58.82. Kohli played a pivotal role in India's historic Test win against Australia in the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Known for his strategic mindset, Kohli was determined to build a formidable bowling attack capable of excelling in overseas conditions, leading the team to the World Test Championship finals in 2021.

Sourav Ganguly, who previously held the role of BCCI President in 2022, mentioned that the Board had urged Kohli to continue as the T20I captain. Despite the Board's request, Kohli stood firm in his decision not to continue as captain, citing the selectors' reluctance to have separate captains for white-ball cricket. However, Kohli disputed these claims and shared his perspective on the matter.

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. When I decided to leave T20 captaincy, I approached BCCI first. I told them my reasons and point of view. I was not told I shouldn't step down as T20 captain. It was received very nicely. There was no offence or hesitation. It was deemed as a progressive step in the right direction,” Kohli had said previously.

“At that time, I also communicated that I would want to continue as captain in both ODIs and Tests unless the office bearers and selectors felt that I should not take that responsibility. I cleared it on call. I had given them the option and left the decision on them,” he had added.

