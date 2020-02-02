'He should be fine': KL Rahul provides update on Rohit Sharma's calf injury

In the absence of Sharma, KL Rahul lead Team India during their run-defense.

KL Rahul has provided an update on Rohit Sharma, who was forced off the field with a calf injury during India's 7-run win over New Zealand on Sunday (February 2) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

With this win, the Men In Blue registered a complete whitewash against the hosts in the five-match series by winning all five of them.

Going into Sunday's clash, India decided to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma was given the responsibility to lead the side.

Batting first, KL scored 45 runs on the day, Sharma - the Men In Blue skipper today in Virat Kohli's absence - smashed 65 runs off 41 deliveries before leaving the field retired and did not come out to field later on.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Rahul told reports: "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully, he should be fine in a couple of days.”

Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement on Sharma's injury which read, “Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment.”

In chase of a target score of 164 runs, New Zealand got off to a shocking start as they lost three of their top-order batsmen before the completion of four overs.

Openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro failed to give the home side a proper start as Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar sent both the batsmen back to the dressing room early.

However, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor then formed a partnership and steadied the ship for the BlackCaps.

Seifert and Taylor knitted together a 99-run partnership before Navdeep Saini dismissed Seifert just moments after he reached his half-century on the day.

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the first ODI of the three-match series next.