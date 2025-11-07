FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final

Sachin Tendulkar made a special phone call to Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s team on the eve of the World Cup final, sharing motivating words and personal experiences ahead of the historic clash. The inspirational gesture came at a crucial moment as India prepared for their biggest match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final
Women's cricket in India reached a historic milestone last Sunday when the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched the World Cup for the very first time. The hosts triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs in the final held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, earning the title of world champions. The Indian captain disclosed that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar called the women's team the night before the final, imparting some valuable advice.

It's noteworthy that Tendulkar was present at the final match, joined by Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah. The Women in Blue delivered an unforgettable performance in front of a packed stadium, securing their status as the new World Cup champions.

In an interview on the ICC Review, Harmanpreet shared that Tendulkar conveyed his insights and encouraged the team to keep their composure.

“The night before the match, Sachin (Tendulkar) sir called. He shared his experience and asked us to keep our balance. When the game is going fast, just slow it down a little,” Harmanpreet said.

“Try and control it because when you go too fast, chances are you can stumble. That’s what we need to avoid. I was just thinking of all the advice I was getting from the seniors. To keep control, stay patient, the moment will come, and you will be able to grasp it,” she added.

Shafali Verma earned the title of Player of the Match in the final, scoring an impressive 87 runs and taking two wickets. Deepti Sharma also made her mark by claiming five wickets, ultimately being named Player of the Tournament.

With the victory on November 2, Harmanpreet made history as the first Indian woman and the third Indian captain overall, following in the footsteps of Kapil Dev (1983) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2011), to secure a senior World Cup trophy for India.

“To be honest, I’m not able to think about this right now. Maybe I will realise after a few months what we have achieved. What we have given our country. I can’t process this right now,” said Harman.

“I spoke about the same with Amol (Muzumdar) sir, it feels like we have won some bilateral series and we’re going back home. The impact of it is something we’ll realise in a few months. Right now, it just feels like a dream," she added.

ALSO READ| 'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
