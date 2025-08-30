'He saw the injustice, sacrificed his...': Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out MS Dhoni

Tiwary highlighted how Sehwag not only made way for him but also ensured he batted at his preferred number four position, which contributed to him scoring a century. On the other hand, he criticized Dhoni for not giving him sufficient chances or backing despite his performances.

Indian cricket has witnessed numerous talented players whose careers never quite achieved the heights they once seemed destined for, and Manoj Tiwary stands out as one of the most notable examples. Endearingly known as 'Chhota Dada', Tiwary bore the burden of significant expectations, yet his international career was confined to merely 12 ODIs and three T20Is. Even more perplexing, these 15 matches were stretched over a lengthy span of seven years, during which he frequently oscillated in and out of the team.

For many, his career will forever be associated with the irony of being dropped immediately after scoring a century, but the tale of how he reached that hundred is equally extraordinary.

Tiwary's entry into international cricket was anything but smooth. In his initial five matches, he posted scores of 2, 2, 22, 11, and 24, struggling to establish himself. Just when it seemed his career was fading, the legendary Virender Sehwag came to his rescue. It was December 2011, to be exact, when Sehwag obliterated the West Indies with a record-setting 219 in Indore. However, what transpired in the very next match showcased Sehwag's selflessness in a manner few had ever seen before.

"I've got backing from Virender Sehwag. I've always said that Viru paaji is one of the individuals who has really backed me. In fact, the century that has come in the West Indies game where I got Man of the Match. He's the one who sacrificed his place, and he took rest before the game. And everyone knows that in that series, where Sehwag scored a double-hundred. So he would have loved to continue and score more runs. But he's such a good human being that he was observing my career in the Indian team for so many years. So he must have felt a little injustice was happening to me," Tiwary said in an interview with CricTracker.

"And I felt that when he got the opportunity to rest himself and make a place for me in the playing 11, and not only make a part of the Playing XI, but also to give me my batting position, which was at number four. Initially, when I told him, when he asked me in the bus 'Which number you want to bat?' So before that, I was not playing. So I said, 'Viru paji, playing for India is a big thing and an honour for me. Wherever you ask me to bat, I will bat there.' But he said, 'No, you tell me, where have you batted so many your First-Class cricket?' So I said at number 4. So he said, 'Yeah, that's your number. You will go at 4."

Tiwary highlighted that Sehwag wasn't the only veteran who acknowledged his potential, but it was significant that MS Dhoni was not among them. Throughout the years, Tiwary has frequently expressed his dissatisfaction with the former India captain for not providing him with sufficient chances. To be fair, from 2008 to 2012, India's middle order was brimming with talent: young hopefuls eager for their turn and seasoned players firmly securing their positions. Nevertheless, Tiwary felt that Dhoni had the ultimate authority. Once the captain had made his decision, there was little room for discussion.

"And Sachin [Tendulkar] Paji as well, Yuvraj Singh as well, Harbhajan Singh as well. A lot of seniors have back me during that time, but they have limited control over the decision-making. At that time, the only decision-maker was MS Dhoni, and also the foreign coaches who come up, they just go with the captain because nobody wants to go to war with the Indian captain because their jobs are on the line. Because if a captain complains to the BCCI or shows disagreements over a few things, then the blood is always on the neck of the coaches."

"We have seen this in the past as well. So your captain is the last one in Indian cricket. We have seen over a period of time. So apart from him, I think everyone has backed me, supported me. So I won't say that seniors have not backed me, just that the decision maker who was MS Dhoni, I didn't get the backing, which I was hoping to get."

