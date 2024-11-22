Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs, falling victim to a well-executed delivery by Josh Hazlewood that resulted in an easy catch to the slip cordon.

Virat Kohli's struggles in Test cricket persist as his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy got off to a disappointing start. Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs, falling victim to a well-executed delivery by Josh Hazlewood that resulted in an easy catch to the slip cordon.

Amidst mounting concerns about Kohli's form and technique with the red ball, his vulnerability to the short ball has emerged as a new area of worry. Former Indian opener Sanjay Manjrekar, providing analysis for ESPNcricinfo, noted Kohli's unexpected difficulties in facing shorter deliveries.

“It’s something I’ve said before as well, post [2023] Virat Kohli has been very concerned about that ball pitched up, Jimmy Anderson kind, outside the off stump,” explained Manjrekar in a segment. “So he stands outside the batting crease, wants to get on to the front foot to nullify the swing. But now bowlers are bowling shorter to him because of that.”

Kohli's performance in the series against New Zealand was subpar, which raised concerns about his readiness for the upcoming tour of Australia. His lackluster performance with the bat was a significant factor in India's 3-0 loss at home. Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli's struggles against bouncing deliveries were evident during the New Zealand series, highlighting a potential weakness that could be exploited by the Australian bowlers.

“We saw that in the Bangalore Test match, New Zealand bowlers doing that and Virat Kohli getting out on the leg side,” he said.

Manjrekar acknowledged Hazlewood for recognizing the shift in Kohli's technique and adjusting his length accordingly, effectively setting a trap for the esteemed Indian batsman.

“Josh Hazlewood was generally fuller, 60% of balls in the full area, but the moment Virat Kohli started doing this, he went a little short.”

Manjrekar remarked that Kohli's premeditated front-foot approach leaves him vulnerable to dismissal, especially against the increased bounce and seam movement commonly seen in Australia.

“So basically he’s put all his eggs in one basket, Kohli, which is about not getting out on the front foot, to that swinging full length ball. But that’s now making him a little vulnerable to all other deliveries, especially the one that is shorter,” concluded Manjrekar.

India was bowled out for 150 runs, however, a remarkable opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah enabled the team to make a strong comeback in Australia's innings, setting the stage for an exciting remainder of the Test match.

