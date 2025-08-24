'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

From 2018 to 2024, Mohammed Siraj participated in 87 matches for RCB, claiming 83 wickets, before being selected by Gujarat Titans during the IPL Mega-Auction last year.

Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has finally disclosed the reasoning behind the decision to release Mohammed Siraj ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Fans of the team were taken aback when the franchise opted not to keep the talented fast bowler. Ultimately, Siraj was acquired by the Gujarat Titans during the mega auction held in Saudi Arabia. Months after the Titans clinched the tournament title, RCB's Mo Bobat shared that the franchise had its sights set on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which was the primary factor in their decision to part ways with Siraj.

Between 2018 and 2024, Siraj participated in 87 matches for the franchise. He truly found his form for the team following the 2021 IPL season. Nevertheless, RCB chose to release Siraj along with several other prominent players before the IPL 2025 auction.

Mo Bobat mentioned that the management of the franchise invested considerable time in discussing the possibility of retaining Siraj. Ultimately, they concluded that they had to let him go in order to secure Bhuvneshwar Kumar's services.

“Similar with Siraj, another person I really admire and respect and it's been brilliant seeing him do well in the Test series here [in England] and he had a pretty decent season in the IPL too. He's probably the player that we spent the longest deliberating over. Indian international bowlers aren't that easy to get,” Bobat told Cricbuzz.

“We spent a lot of time weighing up whether we wanted to retain him, release him, would we consider trying to go back for him at the auction, is he a Right To Match? We discussed every eventuality with him. But both were tricky decisions, and for various reasons, we obviously decided to move on from those guys and try something different,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished the IPL 2025 season with 17 wickets, leading RCB to victory over Punjab Kings in the final. His strong collaboration with Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood was pivotal in helping RCB finally secure the title they had long sought.

Conversely, Mohammed Siraj achieved 16 wickets during the IPL 2025 season while playing for the Gujarat Titans. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the team reached the playoffs but unfortunately fell short against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

