'He’s probably good enough to adapt to any scenario': Nathan Lyon on Virat Kohli playing in front of empty stands

Due to the coronavirus, many sporting events have either been cancelled or have been pushed to a further date. With countries under lockdown, sports in the future could see matches happening behind closed doors.

When the topic about having cricket in front of empty stands, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon along with pacer Mitchell Starc were both left wondering how the Indian captain Virat Kohli would adapt to such an atmosphere.

India are set to play a four-match Test series in Australia later this year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, speculation is rife that the games could be held behind closed doors.

This led Lyon and Starc discussing how Kohli’s on-field antiques would change without the backing of the crowd, something the Indian skipper thrives on.

“He’s probably good enough to adapt to any scenario. But I was talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we actually said that if we are playing with no crowd, it’ll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the (empty) seats,” Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It’s going to be a little bit different, but Virat is a superstar. He’ll be able to adapt to any climate that we’re able to play in,” Lyon added.

Last month, Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand was called off and the 32-year-old Lyon is still excited by the prospect of the series against India.

“I’m excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it’s up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes. They’re an absolute powerhouse of the cricket world, and to have those guys out here is going to be fantastic,” he said.

Lyon also remains hopeful that the home series will go ahead, with or without fans.”Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control, we’ve got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world.

“I haven’t thought about no crowds or massive crowds, it’s just about the opportunity of playing against India again,” he said.

Will it be a case of 'no crowds, no worries' for Virat Kohli? https://t.co/r5C4e90fkl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 14, 2020

Australia had lost their last encounter against India Down Under, however, with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner back from suspension last time, and Marnus Labuschagne in form, the Australian batting unit seems pretty solid.

“They had the wood over us last time they came over here but we’re a much stronger Australian cricket side at the moment, and I’m just unbelievably excited about playing them here at home.”

As for the World Test Championship, India occupies the top spot with 360 points followed by Australia on 296 points while New Zealand are ranked third 180 points.

“I think it’s important that the two best teams over that period compete in the Test championship final, and obviously I want Australia to be there,” Lyon said.”But that’s a decision for the big bosses of the ICC and everyone else involved, we’ll just have to wait and see.”At the moment Lyon is enjoying spending time with his family.”I can’t recall when cricket took the back seat of my life” Lyon said.

”You have to look at the positives at the moment, and that’s one big positive with me at the moment,” he added.