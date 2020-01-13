'He's not shy on hitting us in the head or targeting our ribs': WATCH Virat Kohli talk about Jasprit Bumrah during nets

While all know about Jasprit Bumrah being fierce on-field, but what is not known is that the pacer bowls with the same passion in the nets as well.

Talking about the bowler is Virat Kohli who keeps facing him during practice. Ahead of the first One-day International (ODI) against Australia on Tuesday, the fast bowler got the better of Kohli during a net session.

When asked about it, the Indian captain laughed and said, Bumrah is one of the most skillful bowlers and brings the same intensity to the nets. The skipper also said that he got out on the last ball of his practice session.

"Well, Bumrah is playing with the team since last four years now, and this is probably the second time I have ever got out in the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out. I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session because he ran back to his mark, but I got out. It's fun sort of competition, he's according to me the most skillful bowler and to play against him, he brings match intensity at the nets," Kohli said.

"I can assure you that, he's not shy on hitting us in the head or targeting our ribs every now and then," he added.

WATCH:

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli hit some boundaries off Bumrah's bowling in the nets today. Hear what the Skipper has to say about the same pic.twitter.com/g81FTR5jRT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020

As for the Men in Blue, preparations are on to face the tough Australian side. India will be playing three ODIs in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19) against Australia on home turf.

Kohli feels India and Australia are the top two sides in the world as far as balance in team is concerned.

"We along with Australia are probably the top two sides in the world as far as balance is concerned, so whether it's relevant or irrelevant that's for people to decide, but as players we are excited to play Australia, a full-strength Australia in our conditions to test ourselves against the best," Kohli added.