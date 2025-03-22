Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener. Before the match, Varun Chakravarthy expressed his excitement about going up against Virat Kohli, who will be playing for the opposing team.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, are preparing to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League's opening match on Saturday, March 22nd. All eyes will be on Kolkata's powerful spin-bowling tandem, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, as they attempt to begin their title defence with a bang.

As the IPL opener approaches, Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, has expressed his excitement about facing Virat Kohli in the opening game. Varun is full of confidence after his excellent return to the national squad, and he cannot wait to showcase his abilities on such a huge platform.

"Definitely excited to be coming up against Virat. Obviously, he's batted well against me, and I would like to do well against him also," Varun Chakravarthy said in the pre-match press conference.

Varun has taken 31 wickets since his return to the T20I format. The spinner has a staggering strike rate of 8.9 in his last 12 outings and is full of confidence. Varun and Narine's spin combo pose a serious threat to any team in the game. And, given that both players are confident after winning the title last season, it may just add some zip to their bowling on Saturday.

Varun also spoke highly of his teammate Sunil Narine, saying, "He's a legend of the game, one of the greats. We had a few conversations this year, and he looks very well-prepared. He looks to take on the IPL just like how he did last year."

Varun also shared some insights about the strategic changes he is looking to make this season. He mentioned that he wants to work on his packaging skills to boost his overall performance.

"The ball can deviate only in three ways – it can go left, right, or straight. It just depends on how I'm going to choose the sequencing, if I'm going to go off-spin right now or leg-spin right now. That's where the tactical side of the game comes in, and that's where I'm trying to improve," concluded Varun.

