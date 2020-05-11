'He’s a fighter, won us matches in Australia': Suresh Raina talks about Indian cricketer who was feared by Aussies

With the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, and more, India was a force to reckon with.

The team performed against every opposition and in almost every condition. They even had that extra spark when they were up against the best team of their generation – Australia.

Talking about the same, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and batsman Suresh Raina, narrated how the Australians feared Harbhajan Singh.

Irfan Pathan while talking to Suresh Raina in an Instagram live session started discussing the off-spinner’s impact.

“Bhajju paa was one of the legends of the game, name me a better offspinner than him in world cricket, communication should’ve been better with him too. He’s a legend, played 100 test matches,” said Irfan.

“He’s (Harbhajan) a fighter, won us matches in Australia. Australians always used to say stay away from Harbhajan Singh,” Raina added

“They used to hold their ears upon hearing Harbhajan Singh’s name,” quipped Irfan.

The Turbanator last played for India in a T20I in 2016 and is still the country’s highest wicket-taker among active cricketers in Test matches with 417 wickets in 103 Tests.

The two-time World Cup winner – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – had a brilliant record against Australia. After playing 18 Tests against the Aussies, Harbhajan took 95 wickets at an average of 29.95.

He was India's first to claim a Test hat-trick in the second Test against Australia in 2001 at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. In that three-match series, which India won 2-1, Harbhajan picked up 32 wickets.

The bowler too had spoken on the same lines with Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session recently.

He said, "I think Ricky Ponting used to get out just by looking at my face. I didn’t even need to bowl at him. When he came to play for Mumbai Indians, I thought he would improve after playing me in the nets. But even there I got him out 5-6 times”.