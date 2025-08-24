'He raises the bat and..': Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh is renowned for hitting six consecutive sixes in a single over against England's bowler Stuart Broad during the first ICC T20 World Cup on September 19, 2007, in Durban, South Africa.

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has made an astonishing disclosure regarding a promise he made to Indian players before the T20 World Cup in 2007. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, a young Indian T20 team claimed the inaugural T20 World Cup in cricket history that year. This victory was pivotal in the establishment of the IPL, and during a recent podcast with former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke, Modi recounted a largely unknown tale.

Modi shared with Clarke that he entered the Indian dressing room prior to the first T20 World Cup in 2007 and made a remarkable promise: if a player hit six sixes or took six wickets in an over, he would reward them with a Porsche. Achieving such a feat was considered rare, if not impossible, at that time.

"Anybody hit six sixes or take six wickets in an over...I'll give you a Porsche from my pocket," Lalit Modi revealed during the @Beyond23CricketPod podcast.

Just a few days later, Yuvraj Singh, the legendary Indian batsman, made history by hitting six sixes in an over against English bowler Stuart Broad. Following his incredible performance, Yuvraj sprinted towards Mr. Modi, brimming with excitement, to claim his Porsche.

After making history against England and fulfilling Modi's challenge by hitting six sixes in an over, Yuvraj reminded Modi of his promise to present him with a Porsche.

Not only did Yuvraj receive the keys to his brand new Porsche, but he also gifted the IPL founder his iconic bat as a memento. This was the very bat with which the Indian left-hander achieved the remarkable feat of six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad.

"Yuvraj, looks at me on the boundary...he raises the bat, and he comes running to me, 'I want my Porsche', I said, give me the bat," Modi said.

Modi still proudly displays this iconic bat in his home as a cherished reminder of one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history. Yuvraj's six sixes and India's World Cup triumph in 2007 sparked a cricketing frenzy that ultimately led to the creation of the IPL, which today stands as the largest cricket league in the world.

Also read| 'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli