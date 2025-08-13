'He probably felt that...': Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026

Since joining the Royals in 2018, Samson has become a key player, scoring 3278 runs, including two centuries. But, with the top spots at RR seemingly taken, his possible departure could mean the end of an important period for him and the team.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has shared his thoughts on the ongoing rumors regarding Sanju Samson’s alleged wish to depart from Rajasthan Royals (RR) before the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Samson, who has been part of RR since 2018, is reportedly contemplating a move away from the team, and Uthappa suggests that this decision might be related to his batting position.

During a discussion on his YouTube channel, Uthappa elaborated that the current batting arrangement of the Royals, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Riyan Parag in the top three spots, has resulted in Samson primarily batting at number four. Although Samson has been opening for India in T20Is, Uthappa pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter might be reluctant to continue in a middle-order role in the IPL.

“They have both Yashasvi, who has done really well for them, and Suryavanshi has absolutely smacked it out of the park, and Riyan Parag likes to bat at number three. Where does that leave Sanju Samson? A number four spot. Would I want to bat at number four when I am opening for India? Absolutely not,” Uthappa said. “From his perspective, he probably felt that perhaps that won’t change at RR, and they back their youngsters quite a bit, don’t they?”

Uthappa also pointed to RR’s long-standing culture of investing in young talent, suggesting Samson may have recognised that breaking into the top order would be unlikely in the near future. “That has been the culture there at RR. So, he probably sees it as writing on the wall, and so perhaps, he’s trying to get a little bit ahead of the curve and say, ‘Let me move now so that I can go elsewhere and open the batting and still vie for that position at the top of the order in the Indian team,’” he added.

Since joining the Royals in 2018, Samson has become a key player, scoring 3278 runs, including two centuries. But, with the top spots at RR seemingly taken, his possible departure could mean the end of an important period for him and the team.

Sanju Samson recently spoke about the vital support he got from Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir during a tough time. On the “Kutti Stories with Ash” podcast, hosted by Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson recalled how both helped boost his confidence and encouraged him to keep going.

Samson said this important moment happened during a Duleep Trophy match in Andhra, where Suryakumar Yadav was also playing.

“Surya came to me and said, ‘Chetta, there is a good opportunity coming for you, we have seven games lined up, and I am going to give you all seven games as an opener.’ Hearing that from the captain was a great feeling,” Samson said.

Also read| Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim