'He plays with psychology of bowler': Suresh Raina praises MI star batter

The Mumbai Indians proved to be a formidable obstacle in the Gujarat Titans' quest to secure the top spot in the 2023 IPL standings. The Indians defeated the Titans by 27 runs on Friday evening at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Suryakumar Yadav put on a spectacular performance with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, which propelled Mumbai to a total score of 218 runs. Unfortunately, Gujarat's top-order collapse led to the run-chase slipping out of their hands, even with a late burst from Rashid Khan, who scored 79* off 32 balls.

This win gives Mumbai third place in the standings, bringing them closer to completing their season turnaround and clinching a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Gujarat holds a one-point lead over Chennai at the top of the table.

Yadav stole all the limelight with his sensational innings, which led to his maiden century in the IPL. His impact propelled the Mumbai Indians to their fourth win in five matches, leading to JioCinema IPL expert Zaheer Khan showering him with praise.

"The Surya which we know is back and getting better and better, especially at a crucial time. This time is going to be the most important for any team in the tournament because you're getting to the business end of the tournament, it's about going to the playoffs and putting your best foot forward. When you have Surya on song like this, anything can happen. Teams will be looking at the MI line-up carefully because he holds the key MI and their season."

JioCinema's IPL expert, Suresh Raina, was thoroughly impressed with Yadav's measured approach to batting during the match. Yadav's strategic and calculated approach to his batting technique left a lasting impression on Raina.

"He plays with the psychology of the bowler. The way he smacked the ball around the ground. Today, he was batting with calmness once again. His approach was good, his intent was good, and look at the results. He hit the ball all around the ground for 103 runs in 49 balls, and he finished it off with his signature celebration," Raina said.

Despite the Titans' top-order collapse, Rashid Khan's impressive display of sixes in the final moments of the game provided a glimmer of hope for fans. While the odds of a victory were minuscule, Khan's performance injected some much-needed excitement into the match.

