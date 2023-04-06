'He only steps in when he thinks...': CSK star pacer sheds light on MS Dhoni's captaincy style

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Chennai Super Kings' new-ball bowler, Deepak Chahar, recently shared his insights on MS Dhoni's captaincy style. Having played under the wicket-keeper batter for over four years, Chahar revealed that Dhoni only intervenes when he senses that the bowler is in a dilemma.

MSD is widely regarded as one of the most astute tacticians in cricket history, with an impressive captaincy record in the IPL. The veteran has led the Super Kings to four titles and is one of only two captains to successfully defend the crown. He also holds the record for the most wins in IPL history.

In a recent interaction, as quoted on CSK's official website, Chahar disclosed that Dhoni allows the bowler to set the field during matches. However, he added that the ICC World Cup-winning captain steps in if the bowler feels confused at any point.

"With Mahi Bhai, it is different. First he will see if the bowler is willing to take the responsibility. If he is willing to take the responsibility, he will let you decide the field, and what you want to bowl," Deepak Chahar said.

"If he feels the bowler is confused then he will give the field, and when he gives the field, you will know what to bowl. In 2018, Mahi Bhai used to tell me to start from which end. Now he asks me from which end I want to bowl, as I know my bowling and I can be the better judge. He only steps in when he thinks that someone is new and is confused," he added.

On April 3, MS Dhoni expressed his dissatisfaction with his bowlers for giving away 18 extras during their narrow 12-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants.

Chahar, who failed to take any wickets in the first two games of IPL 2023, is eager to make his mark when CSK takes on the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 9.

