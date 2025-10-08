'He often fails...': Mohammad Kaif drops bombshell on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of Australia series

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: Investors Dump SHIB for Under-$0.005 Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market

Who is Durga Nagpal? IAS officer fined Rs 1.63 crore for...; is married to IAS officer Abhishek Singh

Deepak Mishra and Greenfield Advisory: A Case Study in Sustainable Diversification

Mukesh Ambani launches JioBharat phones at just Rs 799, introduces new safety-first features; check details

Saif Ali Khan recalls his stabbing incident, reveals attacker had two knives: 'Taimur looked at me and...'

Karwa Chauth 2025: Is fasting safe for women with diabetes? Expert tips you must know

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals dermatologist’s hack to prevent sun spots, 'My dermat recently reminded me that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shockin

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: Investors Dump SHIB for Under-$0.005 Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

SHIB Investors Dump for Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'He often fails...': Mohammad Kaif drops bombshell on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of Australia series

Kaif noted on his YouTube channel that Rohit Sharma’s ODI career has been marked by a pattern of several low scores followed by crucial, high-impact innings in important games.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

'He often fails...': Mohammad Kaif drops bombshell on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of Australia series
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed that it will be challenging for selectors to assess Rohit Sharma's form during the Australia tour. Rohit and Virat Kohli have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series; however, reports indicate that their selection for the World Cup will be based on merit.

Both Kohli and Rohit must deliver strong performances in Australia to secure their spots in the subsequent series. Nevertheless, Kaif is of the opinion that selectors may struggle to gauge Rohit's true form due to his batting approach, which often sees him falter yet deliver match-winning innings in crucial games.

In a significant move ahead of the tour, India has decided to strip Rohit Sharma of his captaincy, entrusting the leadership to Shubman Gill.

"People are saying that Virat Kohli will be assessed, but I think that is something which will apply to Rohit Sharma. Rohit is not captaining, and the way he has been playing over the years, scoring 20 to 30, but when a big match comes, he scores 80, a match-winning knock, that’s how his career has gone. He never scores consistently," Kaif said in his YouTube channel.

"The difference between him and Kohli in their numbers is that Kohli brings consistency, while Rohit brings match-winning innings and knocks. It will be difficult for the selectors. What if Rohit fails in the Australia series? People will say he is out of form, but if you look at his career, he often fails in two or three innings and then comes back strong. Even in the Champions Trophy, he scored 30 to 40 in the early games and then became the Player of the Match in the final," asserted Kaif.

Kaif emphasized that India ought to encourage Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to participate in the World Cup, noting that experienced players are essential for a major tournament.

"In the World Cup, you will need experienced players. If they’ve decided that they’re not being treated right, and they’re close to retirement, that’s their personal choice. But if both of them play in the World Cup, India’s pride will rise, and match-winning innings will definitely come from their bats. My only appeal is not to judge them based on two or three innings," he concluded.

Also read| 'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on confirmed tickets from..., know benefits, new policy
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on conf
Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI
Mohamed Abdul Kadar: Leading Ethical AI and Automation
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India...
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, will inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport; know key details
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, will inaugurate new airport
Building Reliable Data Systems Through Privacy, Automation, and Observability: The Research Journey of Chiranjeevi Devi
Chiranjeevi Devi's Research: Data Reliability, Privacy, and Automation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE