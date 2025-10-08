'He often fails...': Mohammad Kaif drops bombshell on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of Australia series

Kaif noted on his YouTube channel that Rohit Sharma’s ODI career has been marked by a pattern of several low scores followed by crucial, high-impact innings in important games.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed that it will be challenging for selectors to assess Rohit Sharma's form during the Australia tour. Rohit and Virat Kohli have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series; however, reports indicate that their selection for the World Cup will be based on merit.

Both Kohli and Rohit must deliver strong performances in Australia to secure their spots in the subsequent series. Nevertheless, Kaif is of the opinion that selectors may struggle to gauge Rohit's true form due to his batting approach, which often sees him falter yet deliver match-winning innings in crucial games.

In a significant move ahead of the tour, India has decided to strip Rohit Sharma of his captaincy, entrusting the leadership to Shubman Gill.

"People are saying that Virat Kohli will be assessed, but I think that is something which will apply to Rohit Sharma. Rohit is not captaining, and the way he has been playing over the years, scoring 20 to 30, but when a big match comes, he scores 80, a match-winning knock, that’s how his career has gone. He never scores consistently," Kaif said in his YouTube channel.

"The difference between him and Kohli in their numbers is that Kohli brings consistency, while Rohit brings match-winning innings and knocks. It will be difficult for the selectors. What if Rohit fails in the Australia series? People will say he is out of form, but if you look at his career, he often fails in two or three innings and then comes back strong. Even in the Champions Trophy, he scored 30 to 40 in the early games and then became the Player of the Match in the final," asserted Kaif.

Kaif emphasized that India ought to encourage Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to participate in the World Cup, noting that experienced players are essential for a major tournament.

"In the World Cup, you will need experienced players. If they’ve decided that they’re not being treated right, and they’re close to retirement, that’s their personal choice. But if both of them play in the World Cup, India’s pride will rise, and match-winning innings will definitely come from their bats. My only appeal is not to judge them based on two or three innings," he concluded.

Also read| 'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'