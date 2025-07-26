'He might retire, his body has totally given up': Mohammad Kaif's bombshell prediction on Jasprit Bumrah's Test future

On Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, the fast bowler struggled to exceed 140+ kmph and had difficulty finding his rhythm. He also reported an injury during the second session, but fortunately for India, he returned to play in the third.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif suggests that Jasprit Bumrah may soon retire from Test cricket. The top-ranked Test bowler has been facing some challenges in the current Manchester Test against England, as his bowling speeds have noticeably decreased. He has been consistently delivering balls in the 130-135 kmph range, which marks a significant drop compared to his performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener at Headingley. During the Tests in Leeds and Lord's, Bumrah regularly reached speeds of 140 kmph.

In the first innings of the Manchester Test, Bumrah has managed to take only one wicket, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. The 31-year-old was also observed holding his ankle during the second session of the fourth Test.

Nevertheless, he returned to bowl in the final session. Even the commentators noted at that moment that Bumrah seemed to be bowling cautiously and running in gingerly.

Kaif believes that fans may need to brace themselves for a future without Bumrah in the longest format of the game. Prior to the commencement of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, it was already communicated that the fast bowler would only participate in three Tests due to workload management.

“Jasprit Bumrah, I don't think you will see him playing in the upcoming test matches. And he might even take retirement. He is struggling with his body. His body has totally given up. His speeds have been on the lower side in the Manchester Test. There is no speed in this Test match,” said Kaif in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“And he is a selfless person. If he feels that he is not able to give 100 per cent for the country, that he is not able to win the match, that he is not getting the wickets, then he himself will refuse. This is my gut feel,” he added.

Bumrah experienced a back spasm during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, which sidelined him from competitive cricket for over three months. This injury also caused him to miss the Champions Trophy.

As a result, the decision was made for Bumrah to participate in only three Tests. However, his bowling speeds have diminished throughout the three matches he has played in England thus far.

Kaif encouraged Indian cricket fans to prepare for a future without Bumrah, as the fast bowler may conclude his Test career in the near future.

"But the speed, he is throwing the ball at a speed of 130-125. And the wicket he got, the catch that the keeper took, he also caught it by diving. His passion is the same. But he has lost to his body. He has lost to his fitness. His body is not supporting him," said Kaif.

“His failure in this Test match clearly shows that I feel there will be problems in the Test matches. You may not see him playing. First, Virat Kohli went. Then Rohit Sharma went. Ashwin is not there. Now, without Bumrah, get used to it, Indian fans. I feel that you will have to get used to watching Test matches without him as well,” he added.

For the first time in his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah has allowed more than 100 runs in a single innings. He has been a valuable player for the national team since his initial selection, and it was arguably the first occasion in his career where Bumrah appeared lackluster. On Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, the fast bowler struggled to exceed 140+ kmph and had difficulty finding his rhythm. He also reported an injury during the second session, but fortunately for India, he returned to play in the third.

