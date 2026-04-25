FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row

Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram in 24 hours after BJP switch

Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs

Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings as pop star's biopic opens strong at box office

The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show, netizens call it 'biggest crossover of 2026'

H-1B Visa Crisis: US lawmakers propose 3-year ban, how will it impact Indian workers?

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ‘sabzi’ post goes viral after ex-AAP leader switch

Asha Bhosle's grandson Chin2 Bhosle says singer treated him like a friend: 'We could talk about anything under the sun'

BJP leader Parvesh Verma calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Delhi's Rehman Dacoit’, reveals AAP chief 'Sheesh Mahal 2'

  • LATEST
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil'

Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs

Man invites fiancee home, dies after taking 'sex-enhancing' drugs

The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show, netizens call it 'biggest crossover of 2026'

The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row

The long-running Slapgate controversy between Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh has taken a fresh turn. Sreesanth has reportedly cut all ties with the former India spinner and blocked him on Instagram after reacting to remarks about the infamous 2008 IPL incident that continues to spark debate among fans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The first IPL season is unforgettable, thanks to the infamous ‘slapgate’ between S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh. After a match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, tempers flared, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth, and suddenly cricket found itself on front-page news for all the wrong reasons. Everyone thought they'd moved on after a public reconciliation, but looks like those old wounds are open again.

Sreesanth’s upset with Harbhajan, saying the spinner profited from the controversy by starring in a recent ad about the slap—which apparently earned him about INR 1 crore. Sreesanth says he forgave Harbhajan once, but commercialising the incident, turning it into a punchline, just doesn’t sit right with him.

Not only did Harbhajan use the slapgate episode for laughs in the ad, Sreesanth claims he even asked him to share the video on his own social media. “I’ve never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is the first time. He called me after making that ad and wanted me to promote it. I told him, ‘I’ll forgive, but I’ll never forget,’” Sreesanth told Mathrubhumi.

He went further, “If someone wrongs you, forgive them, but don’t forget. If you forget, they’ll just do it again—he’s living proof. No doubt about it.”

Once, Sreesanth called Harbhajan his brother, but now he’s gone as far as blocking him on Instagram. “I have no relationship with that person anymore. He made that ad in the last month or two—I’ve blocked him now,” Sreesanth said.

His message is pretty clear: “My parents taught me to forgive, never forget. I don’t have complaints, I don’t need him, may God bless him and his family. He talks about my daughter in interviews, paints a picture of being a great guy. Maybe he is, but for me, it’s all just acting. I don’t accept that.”

The slapgate incident itself was the biggest controversy of IPL 2008. The league banned Harbhajan for the rest of the season; cameras caught Sreesanth in tears, and the story exploded. Just last year, ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi dropped unseen HD footage of the altercation.

Harbhajan once admitted he was wrong and apologized, but after this ad, Sreesanth says that apology means nothing to him anymore.

Also read| 'Didn't work out for us': KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil'
'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row
'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him
Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram in 24 hours after BJP switch
Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram after BJP switch
Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs
Man invites fiancee home, dies after taking 'sex-enhancing' drugs
Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings as pop star's biopic opens strong at box office
Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement