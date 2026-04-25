'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row

The long-running Slapgate controversy between Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh has taken a fresh turn. Sreesanth has reportedly cut all ties with the former India spinner and blocked him on Instagram after reacting to remarks about the infamous 2008 IPL incident that continues to spark debate among fans.

The first IPL season is unforgettable, thanks to the infamous ‘slapgate’ between S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh. After a match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, tempers flared, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth, and suddenly cricket found itself on front-page news for all the wrong reasons. Everyone thought they'd moved on after a public reconciliation, but looks like those old wounds are open again.

Sreesanth’s upset with Harbhajan, saying the spinner profited from the controversy by starring in a recent ad about the slap—which apparently earned him about INR 1 crore. Sreesanth says he forgave Harbhajan once, but commercialising the incident, turning it into a punchline, just doesn’t sit right with him.

Not only did Harbhajan use the slapgate episode for laughs in the ad, Sreesanth claims he even asked him to share the video on his own social media. “I’ve never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is the first time. He called me after making that ad and wanted me to promote it. I told him, ‘I’ll forgive, but I’ll never forget,’” Sreesanth told Mathrubhumi.

He went further, “If someone wrongs you, forgive them, but don’t forget. If you forget, they’ll just do it again—he’s living proof. No doubt about it.”

Once, Sreesanth called Harbhajan his brother, but now he’s gone as far as blocking him on Instagram. “I have no relationship with that person anymore. He made that ad in the last month or two—I’ve blocked him now,” Sreesanth said.

His message is pretty clear: “My parents taught me to forgive, never forget. I don’t have complaints, I don’t need him, may God bless him and his family. He talks about my daughter in interviews, paints a picture of being a great guy. Maybe he is, but for me, it’s all just acting. I don’t accept that.”

The slapgate incident itself was the biggest controversy of IPL 2008. The league banned Harbhajan for the rest of the season; cameras caught Sreesanth in tears, and the story exploded. Just last year, ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi dropped unseen HD footage of the altercation.

Harbhajan once admitted he was wrong and apologized, but after this ad, Sreesanth says that apology means nothing to him anymore.

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