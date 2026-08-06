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'He'll break it': Jos Buttler makes stunning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claim after creating world record

Jos Buttler etched his name into the record books with a remarkable world record before making a bold prediction moments later. The England star backed teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to eventually surpass his newly set benchmark, highlighting the youngster's immense potential.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

'He'll break it': Jos Buttler makes stunning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claim after creating world record
Courtesy: X
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Jos Buttler made headlines after guiding Manchester Super Giants to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Welsh Fire in the 2026 Men’s Hundred at Old Trafford—and in the process, he shattered the world record for most runs in T20 cricket. Just minutes after setting that mark, Buttler didn’t hesitate to give his admiration to a young rising star: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old Indian sensation, according to Buttler, isn’t just talented—he’s destined to take that record for himself one day.

Buttler’s knock took him past Kieron Pollard, making him the top run-scorer in T20 cricket with 14,833 runs. Pollard, who’s still active on the franchise circuit, trails just behind with 14,803. Chris Gayle, whose record stood for years, is now third with 14,562.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Buttler said, “It’s really cool, actually, to think you’ve got the most T20 runs out of anyone. Someone will surpass it one day—the name’s probably Sooryavanshi, but it’s a proud moment.”

This isn’t the first time Buttler has spoken so highly of Sooryavanshi. The two first met during the 2026 IPL season before a match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Buttler didn’t hold back after witnessing the teenager’s skill firsthand during the previous year, calling him “the best player he has ever seen” after Sooryavanshi smashed his maiden IPL hundred at the age of 14.

Sooryavanshi’s numbers already jump off the page. Not even 16 yet, he’s racked up 1,670 runs in T20s at an average of 42.82, with an eye-popping strike rate of 216.32. Four centuries, eight fifties—he’s rewriting the standards for young batting talent.

After hinting at his potential in his 2025 debut season, Sooryavanshi exploded in 2026. He took home both the Orange Cap and the MVP award, and broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single IPL season.

That stellar run earned him a call-up to the Indian national team, and he delivered immediately. On debut against England, with Buttler on the opposing side, Sooryavanshi showed his class. Then, during India’s 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe, he picked up Player of the Series honors thanks to 151 runs at a blistering strike rate of 191.10, hammering two half-centuries.

He also broke another major record: he’s now the youngest player to score a fifty in international cricket for a full ICC member, overtaking even Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, he’s the youngest player to represent India, period. Tendulkar had set both marks back in 1989 on his famous debut tour of Pakistan—a run that launched one of cricket’s greatest careers.

Here’s how the list stands for most T20 runs:

Jos Buttler – 14,833
Kieron Pollard – 14,803
Chris Gayle – 14,562
Alex Hales – 14,449
David Warner – 14,284

Proud as he is of his achievement, Buttler’s convinced that records are made to be broken—and that down the line, Sooryavanshi is the one who’ll raise the bar.

Also read| 'No one was allowed': Ajinkya Rahane reveals MS Dhoni’s strict golden rule for teammates

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