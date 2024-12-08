Virat faced disappointment in Adelaide Test as he only managed scores of 7 and 11 in both innings.

Virat Kohli showcased a remarkable return to form during the Perth Test match, where he delivered a stunning century in the second innings. Following this impressive performance, the former India captain made his way to his cherished venue, Adelaide, with high expectations. However, Virat faced disappointment as he only managed scores of 7 and 11 in both innings.

In the first innings, Mitchell Starc proved to be a formidable opponent for Virat, while Scott Boland dismissed him in the second innings. Despite the setbacks faced in Adelaide, Virat wasted no time and immediately hit the nets to begin preparations for the upcoming third Test match.

Sunil Gavaskar commended Virat's unwavering dedication, even in the face of adversity, and urged Team India to take inspiration from his commitment.

"By going out in the nets today, shows his dedication. But that is what I would like to see from everybody else. He's not scored runs. He is very proud of what he achieves and does for India, and because he's not scored runs in this game, he's out in the nets," he told Star Sports.

"He is working hard, he's sweating, and that is what you want to see. After that if you get out, no problem, because that's what sport is all about. You will get runs one day, will get wickets one day, next day you will not. But you've got to put in the effort. He is putting in the hard yards, he is putting in the effort, and that's why I won't be surprised if he's back amongst the runs in the next game."

The Indian batsmen face a crucial challenge in the upcoming third Test, as a loss could significantly impact their prospects of winning the series. The action will shift to Brisbane for the third Test match, scheduled to take place from December 14 to 18. This stadium holds special significance for India as it was here that they secured a memorable victory in 2021 to claim the series.

Also read| WTC final scenario: How can India still qualify for World Test Championship final after defeat at Adelaide Oval