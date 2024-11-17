McGrath noted that Kohli has been out of touch lately in the longer format. The former Australian seamer also described Kohli as an emotional player.

Former cricketer Glenn McGrath has advised the Australian bowling attack to target the key Indian batsman Virat Kohli during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli has been struggling across all formats in recent months, only managing one half-century and averaging 21.33 in five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the beginning of the year.

In 2020, Kohli has faced a prolonged period of poor form in Test cricket, scoring 1,838 runs in 34 matches at an average of 31.68, with just two centuries and nine fifties to his name.

In an interview with CODE Sports' Daniel Cherny, McGrath noted that Kohli has been out of touch lately in the longer format. The former Australian seamer also described Kohli as an emotional player.

"But I think he's probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it. I think he's quite an emotional player. When he's up, he's up, and when he's down, he sort of struggles a little bit," McGrath was quoted by Fox Sports as saying.

He stated that Australia is well-equipped with ammunition to face India, following a disappointing series whitewash against New Zealand.

"Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you've got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up. So put the pressure on them and see if they're up for it," he added.

"If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there's a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift," McGrath further added.

Virat Kohli has showcased his talent in 118 Test matches and 201 innings since his debut in the long format in 2011 against West Indies. The 36-year-old has amassed an impressive 9040 runs at a strike rate of 55.76 and an average of 47.83 in Test cricket.

As one of India's top batters, Kohli has faced Australia in 25 Test matches, scoring 2042 runs at a strike rate of 52.41. His highest score against the Aussies stands at 186.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to kick off on November 22, with the first Test taking place in Perth.

