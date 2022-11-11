Search icon
‘He is the find of the tournament for India’: Nikhil Chopra heaps praise on Arshdeep Singh

The former cricketer went on to say that the pacer's rhythm during the marquee event in Australia will help him advance in the subsequent matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

File Photo

India may have been severely thrashed by a powerful English side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, but there are few bright spots in their campaign. Arshdeep Singh made his World Cup debut in the blue jersey, and he has been nothing short of spectacular.

Since his debut against Pakistan, the pace spearhead has demonstrated his ability to be dangerous with the ball. The left-arm seamer showed his ability to get the ball moving and produce significant breakthroughs for the team.

Moreover, in his six appearances for the side during their campaign, Arshdeep scalped as many as ten wickets and is ranked among the top ten wicket-takers in the tournament. Former India international Nikhil Chopra praised Arshdeep's performances and believes he is the team's "find" of the competition.

“Arshdeep Singh is the find of the tournament for India, no doubt. The way he has bowled, his strengths to move the new ball, and then coming back with his second spell as the ball gets older towards the death overs to bowl the yorkers and slower balls is great. The experience of playing in this World Cup edition will see his game getting fine-tuned as he moves forward,” said Chopra on 'BatBricks7 presents Run Ki Runneeti' on CricTracker.

The former cricketer went on to say that the pacer's rhythm during the marquee event in Australia will help him advance in the subsequent matches.

“He will have that confidence in him that he could pull off that one good over and win the game single-handedly for the side. Having this thought is very important and I think the games we see him play after the World Cup, the maturity, and his game getting fine-tuned will be seen,” he added.

READ| Hardik Pandya will take over as captain, some retirements on the cards: Sunil Gavaskar

 

