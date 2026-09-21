'He is Sachin Tendulkar of bowling': How MS Dhoni's iconic 2012 praise paved the way for Zaheer Khan's CSK era

MS Dhoni once famously described Zaheer Khan as the “Sachin Tendulkar of bowling” in 2012, highlighting the former India pacer’s impact and intelligence. Years later, Zaheer’s appointment as CSK head coach adds a new chapter to a career shaped by leadership, strategy and cricketing excellence.

Zaheer Khan stepping in as Chennai Super Kings’ head coach for IPL 2027 feels like a turning point, at least on paper. Stephen Fleming held the job since 2009 and for a lot of people he basically became the face of the franchise. MS Dhoni—the heart of CSK for years—was put in charge of picking Fleming’s replacement. Zaheer isn’t some random choice; Dhoni has trusted his cricket brain for ages, long before he started looking for CSK’s next coach.

That trust showed up in a big way back in Colombo during the World T20 in September 2012. Zaheer was having a rough tournament. He couldn’t buy a wicket and people started to question him. Dhoni could’ve dodged or given a standard answer but he did something far more surprising: he called Zaheer the Sachin Tendulkar of Indian bowling.

“It’s easier to go after a bowler when he is not doing well. For me, Zaheer is the Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian bowling attack. He has been the leader of the bowling unit for a number of years now,” Dhoni said then. The timing made the words hit even harder. Zaheer wasn’t on a hot streak—he was under fire, and Dhoni didn’t shy away from the fact that he’d had a tough run. Instead, he put some of the responsibility on the others to step up and said, basically, Zaheer would bounce back. “In those situations, others need to step up,” Dhoni added, making it clear he had faith in Zaheer finding his rhythm again.

That partnership, built on more than just one press conference ended up transforming the team. Zaheer, under Dhoni was so much more than just the senior fast bowler; he ran the attack, adjusted tactics on the fly, and mentored the younger quicks. Dhoni kept the big picture in mind from behind the stumps and Zaheer made sure the pieces fit together out in the middle.

Think back to the 2011 World Cup—Zaheer was everywhere for India. He was their best seamer picked up 21 wickets (the joint-highest of the tournament) and gave the attack its shape and intelligence. Dhoni let him be, giving him the kind of freedom only true trust allows. Years later, when Dhoni retired from internationals, Zaheer remembered that exact feeling: “Really enjoyed the freedom of bowling with you.”

That’s what matters now. Dhoni was at his best when he let strong players take real ownership, and Zaheer was one of the few who didn’t need constant instructions. Their partnership was always more about deep professional respect than any obvious friendship. Dhoni relied on Zaheer’s mind, and Zaheer treasured the space he was given to use it.

Zaheer doesn’t show up at CSK just to rekindle memories. Since hanging up his boots he’s taken on big roles—first in operations and player development with Mumbai Indians, then working with Lucknow Super Giants. So this isn’t just sentiment; his appointment makes straight-up professional sense. That Dhoni was the one to pick him only adds another layer especially since CSK wanted a strong Indian coach for the post-Fleming era.

It’s been fourteen years since Dhoni called Zaheer the Sachin of Indian bowling while defending him at his lowest. Now their paths have crossed once more. Back then, Dhoni handed Zaheer the toughest overs and trusted him to lead the attack; now, with CSK looking for what’s next after their longest-serving coach, Zaheer gets the keys to something even bigger.

Also read| Zaheer Khan appointed CSK head coach; ex-India pacer replaces Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2027