'He is ready': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets fresh backing for India T20I debut after IPL heroics

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received another major endorsement for an India T20I debut following his impressive performances. With growing calls from cricket experts and fans alike, the talented youngster is rapidly emerging as a strong contender for a national team call-up.

Everyone’s been buzzing lately: is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi about to finally step onto the senior Indian cricket stage after the IPL 2026? The hype isn’t just among fans—big names in cricket punditry are getting in on the discussion too. Ian Bishop, the legendary West Indies pacer and now a respected voice behind the mic, has been pretty clear about his thoughts. Bishop’s convinced Sooryavanshi’s got what it takes for the jump to international cricket.

When he built his alternate India T20I squad for ESPNcricinfo, Bishop didn’t hesitate. He slotted Sooryavanshi right in as the starting opener alongside the highly regarded Shubman Gill. Now, that’s a statement; he picked Sooryavanshi as his left-handed opener instead of Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who’s no pushover. Bishop explained his reasoning: “I want a left-right match-up as well as I can. The left-hander is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I think he’s ready to take another step.” Sooryavanshi’s name keeps popping up in the rumor mill too, especially with reports suggesting the BCCI is considering him for India’s tour to Ireland this June.

Looking at the rest of Bishop’s squad, there are some bold choices. Prabhsimran Singh was tapped as the backup opener, while the middle order got a fresh look with Shreyas Iyer—currently leading Punjab Kings—and RCB’s Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. Dhruv Jurel snagged the wicket-keeper spot ahead of a struggling Jitesh Sharma. Bishop wanted multi-skilled players, so he brought in Krunal Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy as his all-rounders.

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The spinner selection stirred things up even more. Bishop gave 35-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal another shot, putting him ahead of Ravi Bishnoi as the lead spinner. Chahal hasn’t played for India in almost three years, so this pick really raised some eyebrows. Rounding out the squad, Bishop went for four pacers: seasoned pro Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

It’s a creative mix—some established stars and a handful of emerging talents, all with something to prove. People are watching closely to see if Sooryavanshi finally gets his shot for India. If he does, you can bet the excitement will hit another level, both on and off the field.

Here’s Bishop’s alternate India T20I squad: Shubman Gill, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

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