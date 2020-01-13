'He is far far better in white-ball cricket': Gautam Gambhir makes choice between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

India will be playing three ODIs in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19) against Australia on home turf.

The world's top two batsmen - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith - will be up against each other and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the Indian captain is a far better player.

The former player told the host broadcasters: “Virat Kohli is far far better than Steve Smith in white-ball cricket. There’s no comparison. I would not compare Kohli to Smith in white-ball cricket. I would actually want to see what spot Smith bats on.

“Are they going to push him at no 4 or would have him bat at 3 and send Labuschagne at no 4,” he further added.

When it comes to ODI's, the Indian skipper has been an absolute run-machine as he has already notched up 43 hundreds in the format.

In 242 matches, the Indian captain has managed to score 11,609 runs at an average of 59.84 and with a strike rate of 93.28.

As for Steve Smith, he has not an entirely prolific ODI career as in 118 matches, he has managed 3810 runs at an average of 41.41 and with a strike rate of 86.31.

Gambhir also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and how they could trouble the Australian batting order.

“I’m really excited to see how these two guys bowl against some of the top batters like David Warner or Aaron Finch in that kind of form in white-ball cricket on flat wickets.

“But the best part is that they have got pace. They can actually get wickets with that sheer pace and the quickness in the air as well,’ Gambhir opined.