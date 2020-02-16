'He is expected': CSK skipper MS Dhoni set to start training for IPL 2020 from March 1

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is expected to be back in training with the rest of the team on March 1 ahead of the official kick-off of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“He is expected to arrive on March 1. He will probably train for a couple of weeks before going back for 4-5 days and then coming back once again closer to the start of the IPL,” sources told TOI.

The source also confirmed that batsmen Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu have been in training for the past few weeks now, working on their fitness.

“Raina and Rayudu had been training here for the last three weeks. They are going back and then joining again on March 2. Players who are available at that time will also join. The official camp starts from March 10,” sources added.

In January, When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the central contracts for Indian cricketers, one thing which caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri in the past have also claimed that the decision to retire from the game is totally up to MSD and there is still a leeway for the veteran cricketer to earn a spot in the national side for the upcoming 2020 T20 World Cup if his performances with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are up to per.

As per the fixture list for IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians will be locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening day clash of the tournament.

Mumbai and Chennai will face-off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.