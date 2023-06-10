‘He is absolutely zero’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer slams Team India Head coach for his poor tactics during WTC final

Image Source: Twitter

Team India is facing a challenging situation in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as they head into Day 4. Pat Cummins's team currently holds a commanding 296-run lead after finishing Day 3 with 123/4 on the board, leaving India with only two days to turn the game around.

The Australian team is expected to bat for as long as possible, making it a daunting task for India to chase down a massive total at the Oval. In the first innings, Rohit Sharma's side conceded 469 runs, and their own batting performance was lackluster, with the team reduced to 71/4. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur's impressive 109-run partnership saved India from a follow-on.

Despite the team's efforts, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticized Indian coach Rahul Dravid for some of his decision-making during the WTC final. Ali believes that Rohit's side lost the match due to their decision to bowl first, and now the only hope for India is a miracle.

“India lost the match the moment they chose to bowl worrying about the first two hours. And the kind of bowling that was on display was just like IPL. By lunch, the Indian bowlers appeared so happy as if they’d won the match," said the ex-Pakistan batter on his YouTube channel.

“All India can do now is hope to get them out cheaply and hope for a miracle in the fourth innings. During the 120 overs that India fielded, I could see only 2-3 players being fit - Rahane, Kohli and Jadeja. The rest looked tired," claimed Ali.

The former cricketer, now coach, made a scathing remark about Dravid, suggesting that he was unable to comprehend India's strategy.

“I am a huge Rahul Dravid fan, have always been and will remain. He is a class player, a legend. But as a coach, he is absolutely zero. You prepared turning pitches on India. Just answer me this. When India travelled to Australia, were there similar wickets? They had bouncy pitches, right? God knows what he was thinking," added Ali.

Australia is seeking to solidify their position in the Test match by setting a formidable total for India to chase in pursuit of the coveted ICC trophy.

READ| 'Important to do that...': Mohammed Siraj opens up on throwing ball at Steve Smith