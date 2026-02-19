'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi

Imad Wasim has landed in fresh controversy after his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq publicly accused the Pakistani cricketer of forcing an abortion and shared alleged WhatsApp messages. She has appealed to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for urgent intervention in the matter.

Cricketer Imad Wasim's ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has taken to social media in the past 48 hours to make new allegations against the former Pakistan all-rounder. She accused him of 'murder' for allegedly pressuring her into having an abortion and has called on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for assistance, sharing distressing messages she claims are from the cricketer.

In her initial post, she included a photo from the recent PSL auction, where Islamabad United acquired Wasim for PKR 2.2 crore. After alleging infidelity and 'murder'—claims she asserts are supported by video evidence—Ashfaq encouraged her followers to boycott the PSL team for hiring a player like Wasim.

“In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it. He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited No cheater or murderer should get an escape,” the post read.

On Wednesday, Ashfaq, who finalized her divorce from Wasim in December 2025, released a video discussing her experience of being coerced into an abortion two years prior, the emotional toll it took on her, and the lack of support she received from the cricketer.

“With a lot of courage, I am recording this video because I want not only the truth for my children but also justice. In December 2023, I was forced to undergo an abortion. It was not my choice, and it caused severe physical and emotional trauma. During this difficult time, when I needed support the most, I was met with mistrust. I have all the evidence to support this,” she said.

She emphasized that the video was intended to seek justice rather than revenge, urging Islamabad United to reconsider her allegations and appealing for the involvement of Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“After the loss of my child, I received no support. Every time I gathered the courage to raise my voice, I was silenced, and negative campaigns were run against me on social media. I want to make it clear that I am doing this only for my children. I want justice for them. I request that Islamabad United seriously review this matter and take appropriate action. I also request Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi to take note of this and ensure a proper investigation. I seek respect, not revenge. I hope my voice will be heard, and that no other woman or mother has to go through this pain in the future.”

In a third post shared late Wednesday, she uploaded screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, claiming that Wasim 'threatened' her with a harassment lawsuit when she expressed concern for his well-being and that of their unborn child.

“He says I keep his children away from him… but when I was pregnant, carrying his child, exhausted, emotional, and vulnerable, I reached out to him. I wasn’t asking for anything unreasonable. I simply asked him to come and see his unborn son, to be there, to care, to show even a little bit of love for the life growing inside me. And instead of support, instead of concern, he threatened me. He said that if I contacted him again, he would file a harassment case against me, while I was carrying his child,” she wrote.

