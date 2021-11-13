'He has been wonderful force for India but...': Shahid Afridi makes BIG statement about Virat Kohli

Team India are set to begin a new era in T20 cricket under Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli stepped down as captain in the shortest format.

Team India are set to begin a new era in T20 cricket as Rohit Sharma will take over as the captain in the shortest format with the upcoming three-match New Zealand series at home starting November 17 in Jaipur. Virat Kohli will remain as the captain in Tests and one-day internationals, however, former Pakistan skipper feels he should relinquish that too.

Afridi speaking about Kohli and Rohit on Samaa TV said that Kohli has been a great servant of Indian cricketer but it's the best time for him to play the rest of his career just as a batsman and give up captaincy altogether.

"I think he has been a wonderful force for Indian cricket but I think it would be best if he decided to retire as captain in all formats now," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, whom he played with in the opening season of the IPL for Deccan Chargers in 2008, Afridi felt that this was on cards and the fact that he is much calmer irrespective of the situation will help him and the team a lot.

"As far as Rohit is concerned, this was on the cards. I have played with him for a year (at Deccan Chargers). He is an outstanding player with terrific shot selection. He stays relaxed where required and shows anger when needed to as well. We will see both sides. Like I said, this captaincy move was bound to happen. He should definitely be given a chance," he further added.

"...I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think is aplenty. He is a top batsman and he can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket," Afridi further added.

Rohit Sharma will lead in the three T20 matches but will be rested for the two-match Test series. Kohli will be resting for T20Is and the first Test and will return as captain in the second game in Mumbai.