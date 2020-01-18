'He has been as open as can be expected': Jharkhand coach reveals how MS Dhoni is helping youngsters

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is currently spending his time getting back into shape ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In attempts to regain his full fitness back, Dhoni is training with the Jharkhand state team.

Speaking on the topic of having the opportunity to watch MSD bat in the nets, Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar expressed his thoughts on how he was very much surprised to see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper middling most of the balls he faced despite being away from the sport for a significant amount of time.

"I will be honest. I thought there will be a bit of rustiness as Dhoni has not trained for quite some time. The last time we had spoken, he had said that he would start in January and here you go. He is a man of his words and it came as no surprise that he was out there training with the guys just like any other regular Jharkhand player," Kumar claimed.

"But what surprised me most was how he middled almost every ball, be it in the pacer's net or the spinner's net. He even took throwdowns just like a player going through the batting drills does," he added.

Kumar also lauded Dhoni's professionalism as a player and said that him spending time with the youngsters is helping them develop massively.

"He is such a professional and has been going on spending time with the youngsters, especially the bowlers. He is discussing the line and length that they should target and the ways to fox the opposition batsmen. He has been as vocal as can be expected from a senior player like Dhoni," he said.

The Jharkhand head coach also said that he had not discussions with Dhoni regarding his impending future but did say that the 38-year-old is fully focused on making his comeback in the IPL 2020.

"I haven't had any talks with him with regards to the national team and him donning the India jersey again. But, his preparations for the next edition of the IPL have begun and while the senior team will be busy playing the Ranji Trophy game from Sunday, Dhoni will continue training till the time he is in Ranchi," he claimed.