'He has absorbed pressure...': Irfan Pathan sees Virat Kohli-like impact in THIS Indian star for 2026 T20 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Tilak Varma as a future match-winner for India, drawing parallels with Virat Kohli’s big-match impact. Pathan praised Tilak’s temperament, technique and composure under pressure, calling him a strong contender for India’s plans ahead of the T20 WC.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

'He has absorbed pressure...': Irfan Pathan sees Virat Kohli-like impact in THIS Indian star for 2026 T20 World Cup
A fresh wave of cricket talent is set to steer Team India during the 2026 T20 World Cup, especially in light of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements. Shubman Gill, who missed out on the T20 World Cup roster, is another notable omission. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the squad as they aim to defend the title they clinched in 2024. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan asserts that Tilak Varma is the ideal replacement for Kohli in this major tournament.

Irfan emphasized Tilak's performance in the 2025 Asia Cup final, underscoring his importance to India's game plan on his YouTube channel.

"Tilak Varma has batted at No. 3 and No. 4. He has absorbed pressure and hit hundreds. Tilak also played an outstanding knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final and India wouldn’t have won if not for that innings. In that regard, Tilak has risen his stock exponentially. It’s the kind of role Virat Kohli used to play," he said.

"Kohli is a massive player and whenever there was pressure, he used to absorb it exceptionally well. He didn’t score in the entire T20 World Cup but people trusted him to come good in the final. Kohli played a knock that wasn’t as fiery but given the situation, it was critical. You wanted a player to be at the crease and score runs so that the Indian bowlers get that margin to take the game deep. They eventually got it. No doubt, the bowling deserves plenty of credit but that innings from Kohli came at the right time," Irfan added.

Currently, Tilak holds the third position in the T20I rankings. He has amassed 567 runs with an average of 47.25 over 20 matches, including four half-centuries. Unfortunately, due to an injury, he will miss the first three T20Is in the five-match series against New Zealand. Pathan believes that Tilak's consistency makes him a vital asset to the Indian team.

"The same way how Tilak Varma played in the final. India had lost three wickets in the powerplay and he backed his gameplan by taking calculated risks. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube played some high-risk shots as India eventually won the final. If a player like that is not there, Sanju Samson, for instance, he is not a consistent run-getter. He will play fast but may not be consistent," he said.

"Abhishek Sharma plays high-risk cricket and missed out in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Hence, bigger teams will plan better for him and there are higher chances to lose your wicket," he added.

Also read| India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: New Zealand opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

