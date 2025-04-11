CRICKET
Dhoni is set to lead CSK for the rest of IPL 2025, stepping in after Ruturaj Gaikwad had to bow out because of an elbow injury.
MS Dhoni is set to make a triumphant return as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni has been entrusted with leading the team once again following Ruturaj Gaikwad's unfortunate elbow injury. After four straight losses this season, CSK has suffered a number of setbacks, therefore Dhoni's return will be a huge help to the team. Dhoni has guided CSK to five IPL championships, making him the most successful captain in the history of the team.
Following Gaikwad's injury, CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed that MS Dhoni quickly agreed to take over as captain.
"He had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this if we can," Fleming said. "So that was never a doubt. We'll look at replacements. We've got some good players in the squad that have been with us a while, so we'll look from within first. But yeah, there is an opportunity to see how we can enhance the squad, probably moving forward into subsequent years."
Dhoni captained the Chennai Super Kings from the IPL 2008 to 2023 before deciding to step down and hand over the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Dhoni was forced to reprise his role as captain ahead of the IPL 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja stood down owing to a string of defeats.
Unfortunately, Gaikwad suffered a blow when he was hit by a delivery from Jofra Archer. Despite playing through the pain in two games following the injury, a recent MRI revealed a fracture in his elbow. Gaikwad's absence is a significant setback for CSK, especially considering their struggles with a weak batting lineup. To compensate for Gaikwad's absence, the team will need to bring Rahul Tripathi into the top order.
While Gaikwad has been the standout performer in the last five games, he has faced frustration due to the struggling top order and underperforming middle order of CSK. The team has struggled to chase scores exceeding 180.
CSK's options are limited, but they may consider bringing back Rahul Tripathi in the top three, despite his recent struggles. Deepak Hooda, a seasoned player, could provide stability in the middle order.
Another option for CSK is to give the untested Vansh Bedi from Delhi a chance to showcase his power hitting abilities. Additionally, CSK has the opportunity to bring in a substitute player, with Mumbai teenager Ayush Mhatre being a potential candidate for that role.
