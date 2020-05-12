'He had massive impact on world cricket': RP Singh reveals main reason behind MS Dhoni's Team India triumph

Former pacer RP Singh recently expressed his thoughts over his on-field relationship with former Team India skipper MS Dhoni.

Singh, who was a key part of Dhoni's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side, claimed that the wicketkeeper-batsman become what he is today in world cricket simply due to his "unbiased opinions".

The former speedster also spoke on the topic of how back in 2008, rumours of leaked info from the selection meeting left 'Mahi' angry who later termed those reports as 'disgusting and disrespectful'.

"I don't think I was affected by the leak. The England series we are talking about, I didn't get a wicket in Indore. Obviously people think they will get 2 or 3 more chances. But it was not meant to be. Some get 5 chances, some get 10 chances the lucky ones," RP Singh said.

Speaking about his bond with MS, Singh said: "We (Dhoni and I) had a discussion about where I could improve, what I can do to get better. I know MS Dhoni. Friendship is a different thing, but leading the country is different altogether."

"At that moment, I think he pushed the ones who he thought were better. I think he pushed people whom he thought would follow the plans better."

"This is why MS Dhoni is MS Dhoni today. His unbiased opinions on cricket and decision making. I didn't play as much as I should have because maybe my speed dipped and my swing dipped. Everything else is secondary. If I had improved then, I would have played more. But I am happy with whatever I achieved," he added.

The 34-year old also highlighted the main reason why senior players backed Dhoni as the next skipper of Team India.

"They (senior players) should have seen something different. Today when we see MS Dhoni... he has gone to become a big name and had a massive impact on world cricket. They saw his calmness, his match awareness as a keeper. Batting potential was always there, his keeping was also improving a great deal," he said.

"But the most important thing was the balanced temperament, his off the field behavior. When we talk about the selection (as captain), his match awareness and his ability to take the game forward should have played a big role," he added.