'He had an eye for talent': Virender Sehwag explains what 'great clarity' players had during MS Dhoni's captaincy

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag has lauded MS Dhoni's leadership by claiming there was better clarity on player's batting positions.

India in the past few months have been experimenting with their batting order, with opener KL Rahul most recently coming in to bat at no.5 against Australia during Men In Blue's second ODI match in Rajkot.

The team management has also been trying different batters at no.4, however, ever since Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in the squad the Mumbai cricketer has provided India with some much-needed balance during matches.

"With Dhoni as captain, there was greater clarity with regards to each player's position in the batting unit. He had an eye for talent and had identified individuals who would take Indian cricket forward," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-over cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from the captain. If you don't give players time, how else will they learn and become big players?"

"I myself batted in the middle-order before opening and made a lot of mistakes, which even resulted in the team's defeat. But you don't become a big player sitting outside on the bench. Players need time," he added.

Even skipper Virat Kohli has been promoting and demoting himself in the batting lineup during India's 2-1 series win over Australia.

The 41-year-old also expressed his thoughts on how if KL fails to deliver batting at no.5, the management will be looking to charge his slot.

"If KL Rahul fails four times batting at No. 5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot."

"However, same wasn't the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind," claimed Sehwag.

The 'Men In Blue' are set to take on New Zealand in Auckland in a five-match T20I series, starting this Friday (January 24).