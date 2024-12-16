The Australian star batsman has proven to be India's greatest adversary over the past eighteen months, excelling in all formats of the game.

Australian star batsman Travis Head emphasized the importance of reacting positively to Jasprit Bumrah's attacking strategy of targeting the base of the stumps early in his spells. Head acknowledged his good fortune in surviving Bumrah's impressive opening spell unscathed and expressed satisfaction in achieving another century against India.

Head's remarkable innings of 152 marks his third century against India in his last six matches, contributing significantly to Australia's commanding total of 405/7, alongside centurion Steve Smith (101).

The partnership between Head and Smith has placed the third Test firmly in Australia's control, leaving India with a challenging task ahead. Only a strong performance from the visiting batters will give them a chance to turn the match in their favor.

"Jasprit comes on, I was a bit lucky with a few good spells. He goes for the base of the stumps early. I think it's about reacting. He has a good bouncer. He's got brilliant wicket-taking balls," Head said while speaking to the host broadcaster at the end of the day's play.

"For me, it is about being positive against him. It doesn't mean that I need to score runs against him, but more about being proactive with my forward defence," Head added.

The Australian star batsman has proven to be India's greatest adversary over the past eighteen months, excelling in all formats of the game. He showcased his talent by scoring a century in the 2023 World Test Championship final at the Oval, followed by another hundred in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad. His impressive performance continued with yet another century in the second Test in Adelaide, and he has now achieved the same feat in the third Test as well.

"We play India a lot. Nice to make the runs. Pretty special to be able to back it up this week. Thought I batted well in Adelaide and Perth," Head said.

