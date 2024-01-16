Headlines

'He gives you more stability than Jadeja': Parthiv Patel advocates for India star's T20 World Cup inclusion

Parthiv Patel said that he would pick this player over Ravindra Jadeja for going into the T20 World Cup to be played later this year in the West Indies and USA.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 07:33 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has voiced his preference for Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja in India's squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 2. Axar has exhibited exceptional form in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with four wickets in two matches and an impressive economy rate of five.

Parthiv highlighted Axar's bowling speed as a key factor that challenges batsmen effectively. He emphasized Axar's accuracy, noting that he doesn't bowl in the hitting zone, making it difficult for batsmen to attack him without using their feet or creating room.

'His strength is the accuracy with which he bowls with. He doesn't bowl in the slot, most of the time. If you want to hit him, you have to hit him using the feet or make room. And using feet is not easy against him because of the pace with which he bowls,' Parthiv explained in an interview with Jio Cinemas.

According to Parthiv, Axar's versatility and effectiveness during powerplays make him a valuable asset capable of thriving in various playing conditions. He believes that Axar's ability to perform consistently, especially during powerplays, provides stability to the team.

'He is someone who can perform everywhere. In this T20 format, yes, we talk about Ravindra Jadeja, but I think Axar gives you that stability. He bowls in powerplays, and it makes him an even better cricketer,' Parthiv stated.

Axar's notable performance in the second T20I against Afghanistan earned him the Player of the Match award. Ending with figures of 2 wickets for 17 runs in his four-over spell, Axar played a crucial role in restricting Afghanistan to 172 runs on a batting-friendly pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

While Axar hasn't had a chance to showcase his batting skills in the series, Parthiv emphasized his value, particularly his potent power-hitting abilities. He sees Axar as a versatile player who brings variety to the team, making him a preferred choice over Jadeja in the T20 format.

'In this format, yes. I think Axar brings in more variety. He doesn't bowl in a one-dimensional way. He bats at any number. If you look at this Indian team, you need a power hitter, and Axar brings that. And in this format, Axar is ahead of Jadeja, as far as I am concerned,' Parthiv added.

The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for January 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

