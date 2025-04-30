With only 2 wins from 9 matches, CSK currently sits at the bottom of the points table and is on the verge of being eliminated from the season.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni decided to continue his IPL career for another season, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retaining him in the uncapped category ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction for Rs 4 crore. Despite high expectations, Dhoni has not performed as expected in the current IPL season, leading to a disappointing run for CSK.

With only 2 wins from 9 matches, CSK currently sits at the bottom of the points table and is on the verge of being eliminated from the season. Initially led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni took over the leadership role after Gaikwad suffered an injury.

Although there have been no concerns regarding Dhoni's fitness, as confirmed by Stephen Fleming earlier in the season, the question remains whether he will continue to play in IPL 2026 or retire after the current season. Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding Dhoni's future, while cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Adam Gilchrist, the former captain of the Deccan Chargers who led the team to victory in the IPL 2009, has expressed his opinion that he believes it would be best for MS Dhoni not to participate in the upcoming IPL season.“The big one, MS Dhoni. He has nothing more to prove to anyone in the game. He has achieved everything that there is. MS… well, he’ll know what he wants to do, but I’m saying, for the future – it’s going to cost me this, I know – but he perhaps doesn’t need to be there next year. I love you, MS. You are a champion, an icon,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

In 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, yet he remains an active player in the IPL. Since 2017, he has not participated in domestic cricket matches. Dhoni's leadership skills have been evident as he has led the Chennai Super Kings to victory in the IPL on five occasions. Notably, two of these title wins occurred after he retired from international cricket.

In a surprising turn of events, Dhoni relinquished his captaincy before the IPL 2022 season, only to reclaim the leadership role after eight matches. Under his guidance, CSK emerged victorious in the IPL 2023 season. However, Dhoni decided to step down as the captain of CSK before the IPL 2024 season commenced.

