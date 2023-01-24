‘He can play for Pakistan only if…': PCB cheif Najam Sethi opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international comeback

File Photo

Pakistan had a disappointing showing at home in 2022, as they lost the seven-match T20I series against England, were defeated in the 20-20 World Cup final by the same opponent, and then suffered a humiliating 0-3 series loss against Ben Stokes and his men, marking the first time in their 75-year history that they had been whitewashed.

Much to the dismay of Pakistani fans, the team drew the Test series against New Zealand and ultimately succumbed to a record-low defeat in the ODI series in 2023. This dismal performance prompted fans to call for the return of former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir and the removal of Babar Azam as their skipper.

Opening up on Amir's potential return, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi declared that the left-armer could make a comeback if he chose to rescind his retirement. Sethi made it clear that he is firmly against match-fixing, but believes that the player should be given a chance to play if he has served his punishment.

If Amir decides to reverse his decision, it would be a boon for Pakistan ahead of the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place in India later this year. For those unfamiliar, the left-armer played a pivotal role in dismantling the Indian top order, helping Pakistan secure the Champions Trophy after a stunning victory over Virat Kohli and his team in 2017.

“Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty,” Sethi was quoted as saying.

With Haroon Rasheed's appointment as the new Chief Selector of the Selection Committee, it remains to be seen if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will make bold changes to the squad, given the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and multinational tournament this year. Will the PCB take a risk and make the necessary changes to ensure success in these tournaments? Only time will tell.

READ| Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test team of 2022, Siraj makes it to ODI team