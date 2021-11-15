'Hazlewood's IPL performance for CSK forced his way into playing XI,' says skipper Aaron Finch on pacer

Josh Hazlewood continued his form from the IPL into the T20 World cup as he picked up 11 wickets and bowled a fabulous spell in the final.

Australian men's team won their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday, November 14 in Dubai beating their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final. From David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, to Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood, Australia found different heroes at different times.

One of the three consistent performers for them was pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was coming off winning an IPL title with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the experience of bowling in these conditions really helped him and the team, according to skipper Aaron Finch.

Speaking about Hazlewood's performance and contribution, Finch in the post-match press conference said, "Yeah, he (Hazlewood) was really important with our bowling group. He shared his experience of CSK which was really important. To be able to bowl particularly at the end of the tournament where the wickets started to get more worn and hard length, which is Josh’s speciality, I guess, was tough to hit.

Finch also revealed that Hazlewood wasn't the first choice as the third seamer in the side and his performances in the IPL helped him come into the playing XI.

"Yeah, that was really important that he passed on that information. Honestly, his performances in the IPL probably forced his way into the starting 11 over Kane Richardson who is a wonderful T20 bowler and someone who has been so important for us. But yeah, that was a tough call," Finch added.

Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets in the tournament going at 6 runs per over and took 3/16, playing a crucial part in Australia going all the way.