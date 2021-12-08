'Don't know what will happen to him': Dinesh Karthik unsure about THIS player's inclusion for South Africa Tests

Team India's performance in the second Test against New Zealand at home was nothing but impressive as the side put on an all-round performance.

With almost all batters performing and the middle order looking strong, the side will have a difficult time in choosing the perfect side to play against the Proteas.

India is all set to tour South Africa for three Test matches and as many ODIs and ahead of the squad announcement, Dinesh Karthik has reckoned that it is difficult for THIS player to find a spot in the side.

Hanuma Vihari has been a regular in the India squad in the longest format of the game, however, in the clash against the Kiwis, he did not find a spot and instead debutant Shreyas Iyer was given a chance. In fact, Vihari was sent to South Africa with India A team.

Talking about India's probable squad for the South Africa tour, the wicketkeeper-batsman shed light on the recent performances of the players and added that Vihari's inclusion looks doubtful.

"This whole group of KL Rahul, Rohit, and Mayank will be the three openers, followed by Pujara, Rahane and Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill will be the batters. Don’t know what will happen to Hanuma Vihari. Ideally, he should have been part of the squad, but it sad that he had to go and play for India A. Are they going to fit him in when he comes back to the squad? Because everyone here has done enough to hold on to their places.

"Even the ones getting 30s and 40s, which cannot be undervalued, have looked set on tough wickets. Kanpur and Mumbai were not easy wickets. They applied themselves and played good shots. So where does a Vihari fit in that’s an important question. Has Iyer done enough to come and take over Vihari’s place," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

While Vihari will find it difficult, India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been experiencing a lean patch. While all believe he should be rested for the South Africa tour, Karthik feels that Rahane has done well while leading the team.

"Another man there who is hanging on by the skin of the teeth – Rahane. He is the vice-captain and has done phenomenally well as a captain. Where does he do? But knowing Rahul Dravid, he will go with the tried and tested method of going with Pujara and Rahane to start with, and then when things unfold he will unravel another and makes changes necessary," Karthik added.