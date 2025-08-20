'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Kambli, who captured attention last October due to his declining health, was battling a urinary infection. Yet, even after recovering, the problem reemerged, leading to Kambli's hospitalization in December.

Virendra Kambli, the brother of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, has provided a new health update regarding him. Last year, Kambli's declining health caught significant attention. Images showing a frail Kambli, who was struggling to walk, went viral online, and a few months later, he was found to have a brain clot.

After receiving appropriate treatment, Kambli was released from the hospital, but he has not yet fully recovered. Virendra mentioned that Kambli is facing challenges with his speech, yet he emphasized that his brother is a fighter and will make a strong comeback.

"He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground," Virendra said on The Vickey Lalwani Show.

Virendra provided information about Kambli's treatment and asked fans to remember him in their prayers.

"He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren’t too many issues, but since he couldn’t walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people who pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support."

Virendra disclosed that the Kamblis consist of four brothers: Vinod, Virendra, Vikas, and Vidyadhar. Similar to Vinod, Virendra also dreamed of becoming a cricketer, but his career never really took off.

Additionally, Virendra dismissed the assertions that Kambli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar. Both Tendulkar and Kambli emerged from the Mumbai cricketing system and were expected to achieve great success on the international stage. While Tendulkar reached legendary heights, Kambli's career dwindled rapidly, primarily due to his lack of discipline. Many people argued that he was an even superior batsman compared to Tendulkar, but Virendra mentioned that he never heard Vinod make such a statement.

“Both had the same talent," Virendra declared to Vickey Lalwani in an interview. “You can’t say my brother was greater than Sachin or vice versa. They were both the same. I never heard my brother say he was better than Sachin."

