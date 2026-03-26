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'Haven't seen many players who...': Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version

Sourav Ganguly opened up about his preference for the ‘young’ version of MS Dhoni, recalling the fearless approach and aggressive mindset Dhoni showed early in his career. Ganguly explained how that phase of Dhoni’s journey stood out compared to the more mature cricketer seen later.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 08:39 PM IST

'Haven't seen many players who...': Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version
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Sourav Ganguly couldn’t hide his admiration for MS Dhoni when talking about Indian cricket’s leadership. At the TV9 WITT Summit 2026, Ganguly praised Dhoni, calling him “better” simply because he delivered a World Cup win. Both men have remarkable legacies, but Dhoni’s achievements stand out: he led India to victory in the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013). He even took India to the No. 1 Test ranking for the first time in 2009. That’s quite the resume. What’s neat is Dhoni debuted internationally under Ganguly’s captaincy, and Ganguly played his last game for India with Dhoni as skipper. 

Ganguly also admitted he preferred the younger Dhoni—the one with long hair and big shots—over the more mature version we see now. Back then, with pressure mounting, Dhoni could still send sixes flying like it was nothing. Ganguly, now 53, credited Dhoni for inspiring guys like Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Suryavanshi to break through. Both Ganguly and Dhoni come from places not known for churning out Indian cricket stars, so there’s a special pride in how they flipped the script.

"MS Dhoni has won a World Cup, while I have been a runner-up. He has led India in three World Cups. In our time, there was no T20I cricket – only the Champions Trophy and the World Cup. But MS Dhoni has won the World Cup, and I would say he was an outstanding white-ball captain," he said.

"I am proud that he came from a small place like Jharkhand. Before him, not many players from there represented the country. To come from there and become such a legend is something to be proud of. When someone from a state makes it big at the highest level, it creates an impact – it builds confidence. 'If Mahi can do it, I can do it.' Take Vaibhav Suryavanshi, for example. Yes, he is from Bihar, but he must have grown up watching Dhoni. I feel proud because I am from Bengal and he is from Jharkhand. These regions haven't produced as many cricketers as places like Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru. That is why I take great pride in MS Dhoni," he added.

"I liked the young Dhoni more than the mature Dhoni because I haven't seen many players who could hit sixes so effortlessly. The long-haired MS Dhoni - under pressure, he could clear the ropes at will," he went on to say.

As for the big question: Is IPL 2026 Dhoni’s last dance? The new season kicks off March 28, with CSK facing RR on March 30, chasing a record sixth title. This marks Dhoni’s 19th IPL season—17 with CSK. He’s brought them five titles in 10 finals across 16 editions. Dhoni owns records for most finals, most matches played, most matches as captain, most wins as captain, most runs without ever scoring a hundred, and the most dismissals by a keeper. He shares the most titles as captain record with Rohit Sharma. Dhoni’s IPL legend status is sealed, but will we see him in 2027? Tough to say right now. All eyes are on him, and only time will tell.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

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