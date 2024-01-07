Headlines

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

R Ashwin has defended the Indian cricket team after Michael Vaughan made a remark that they were 'underachievers' when it comes to major tournaments. Ashwin felt that India has been one of the best travelling teams when it comes to Test cricket.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Renowned Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently responded to comments made by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who labeled the Indian cricket team as 'underachievers' during a FOX Cricket panel discussion. Vaughan's critique focused on India's performance in major tournaments, suggesting a lack of significant success.

In a fiery retort, Ashwin, a nominee for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, utilized his YouTube channel to address Vaughan's remarks. While acknowledging India's absence from ICC trophy wins in recent years, Ashwin emphasized the team's outstanding performance in Test cricket, particularly in away matches.

Ashwin highlighted the resilience of the Indian team and their ability to deliver remarkable results in Test cricket, especially when playing on foreign soil. He found amusement in the criticism from Indian experts about the team being underachievers, pointing out a disparity between these opinions and the team's actual on-field achievements.

'Michael Vaughan made a statement after the first Test that India is an underachieving team. Yes, we haven't won ICC trophies for years. We call ourselves the powerhouses of the game. But the Test team has been one of the best traveling teams in the vicinity. We have seen many great results,' said Ashwin.

Furthermore, Ashwin addressed the criticism from Indian experts, questioning the team's achievements. He humorously pointed out the hypothetical scenario where South Africa batted first in the Test match and how India, despite facing challenges early on, managed to bounce back. He underscored the importance of acknowledging the team's ability to overcome adversity.

Ashwin also criticized the tendency of critics to scrutinize unnecessary details when evaluating the Indian team. He emphasized that the team has consistently demonstrated its resilience and fighting spirit, particularly in Test series, challenging the notion of them being underachievers in international cricket.

'In a country like India, where we talk cricket in every nook and cranny and consider the sport a religion, I feel we criticize and nitpick too much and get into unnecessary details. I think these are blinding us,' said Ashwin. ' What we need to understand is that it is still a sport. The fact is that a quality cricket team with good mental fortitude and mental skills can make a comeback from wherever they are, and this Indian team has time and again proved it. Yes, we lost two WTC finals. I accept it wholeheartedly. But in the case of Test series, a comeback is always possible,' he added.

