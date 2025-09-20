'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Dubai

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed a pre-match press conference, where he talked about Team India's preparation for the upcoming high-voltage Super 4 match against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav addressed a pre-match press conference on Saturday, where he exuded confidence in Team India and their preparations ahead of their game against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the Super 4 round. India will face Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. India began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a positive note, winning all group stage games against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say in pre-match presser?

While speaking in the pre-match press conference, SKY said, ''I feel our preparations have been excellent, leading into the tournament and we had 3 good games also, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best and as I said on the toss as well that we want to follow all the good habits, which we have been doing in the last 2-3 games and we will take one game at a time, but yeah, as you said, it doesn't give us an edge, that we have played them once and we had a good game, so of course it will be a good game, we will have to start well from scratch and whoever plays well will win the game.''

SKY urges more fans should watch the IND vs PAK match

Expressing gratitude for the Indian fans' unwavering support, SKY urged them to enjoy the game. ''I mean, the way the country-always supports in every game, the same way they should support in this game also, and since it's Sunday, I think more people will watch the match, so they should sit comfortably and enjoy the game, and when we go to the ground, we will try to play with the same intensity, with the same energy and we always try to keep our A game ahead and we will try the same on the ground,'' the Indian skipper added.

For those unversed, India defeated Pakistan in the group stage match last Sunday by 7 wickets with 25 balls to spare. After winning all three games, Team India finished at the top of the Points Table in Group A.